TWICE's Chaeyoung is back to blonde as the group gears up for their 2nd full album comeback!

For their 2nd full album 'Eyes Wide Open' and title track "I Can't Stop Me", TWICE will be teaming up with hitmakers Melanie JoyFontana and Michel Lindgren Shulz once again, while trying out a fusion retro, 80's electronic synth sound.

TWICE's 'Eyes Wide Open' will be out worldwide on October 26 at 6 PM KST!