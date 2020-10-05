TREASURE tops music charts overseas

TREASURE has gained a growing fan base overseas in countries such as Japan and China as they top the music charts in the respective countries.

On October 4th, it was announced that YG Entertainment's rookie group debuted at number 1 on Rakuten Music Monthly Chart in Japan. The new boy group is also receiving much love in China with over 120M subscribers in QQ music.

TREASURE's title track from their second single album 'I Love You' also reached number 1 on LINE's top 100 music charts in Japan last month since the release of their music. It remained at the top of major charts including iTunes charts in Japan.

While the boy group is receiving immense love from overseas, they have not successfully gained the same attention of Korean listeners. They were not able to make their way to the top of the major music charts in Korea.

Many overseas fans have been surprised by the results as they comfort the boy group through social media such as Twitter.

