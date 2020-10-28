Amber Liu to host new original show “I’ll Ask the Stupid Questions” on Ficto

K-Pop sensation Amber Liu is back — this time not as a singer, but as the host of a new original show, ‘I’ll Ask the Stupid Questions.’ With the 2020 presidential election just around the corner, the first episode focuses on the topic of voting and the electoral process. Amber kicks off the series by interviewing Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who represents Los Angeles, and other political policy experts to discuss why people do not vote, why people should vote, the resources available, and how the media can impact elections, and more.



Following the first episode of the new series, Amber will take her audience on a ride through various topics — whether that be mental health, American politics, or even skateboarding. With the help of experts, Amber hopes to ask and receive answers to the stupid questions we’ve all been too embarrassed to ask ourselves.

“Growing up, I always felt like Curious George. I had so many questions about every little thing,” Amber said. “As I’ve grown older, I realized that I’ve become afraid of looking clueless and dumb. I feel like that fear has stunted my personal growth, and I’ve had many conversations with people who’ve felt the same way. ‘I’ll Ask The Stupid Questions’ is me trying to learn how to be curious again. I want to normalize learning and that it’s okay to ask stupid questions because you can get some really smart answers.”

Check out the first episode of Amber’s shame-free program, ‘I’ll Ask the Stupid Questions’ here.