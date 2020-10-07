7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Former X1 members Kim Woo Seok & Lee Eun Sang to collaborate on a project single

AKP STAFF

Back on October 7, former X1 members Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang excited fans by sharing some suspicious photos via SNS!

In their SNS photos, the two idols posed together in matching fall-styles, also leaving the mysterious date, "201914"!

Now, both Kim Woo Seok's label TOP Media and Lee Eun Sang's label Brand New Music has confirmed the release of a collaboration single, coming this October 14 at 6 PM KST. Fans can look forward to a unique duet song between Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang, as well as a wave of nostalgia over the two stars during their former X1 days!

Did you see Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang's latest SNS updates?

  1. X1
  2. Kim Woo Seok
  3. Lee Eun Sang
2 725 Share 100% Upvoted

0

hokagenojutsu85 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

been getting fed with X1 crumbs lately T.T

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx5,554 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

YESSSSSS DO ITTTTTTTT

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Jennie
Chanel shares photos of G-Dragon and Jennie
7 hours ago   5   8,000

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND