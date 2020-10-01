SuperM to perform 'One (Monster & Infinity) for their 2nd ever appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station'

SuperM will be making their second ever appearance on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' on Friday, October 2 JST!

Back in August of this year, SuperM made their debut appearance on the popular Japanese music program and performed "100", also greeting Japanese fans through a video interview. On the October 2 broadcast of 'Music Station', SuperM will be delivering a powerful performance to their comeback title track, "One (Monster & Infinity)".

Make sure to also catch SuperM live on October 2 at 11 AM KST through '#TwitterBlueroom LIVE'!