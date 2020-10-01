NiziU announce the release of their debut single, 'Step and a Step'

JYP Entertainment's first ever J-Pop girl group NiziU will be releasing their debut single, 'Step and a Step'!

NiziU's 1st Japanese single 'Step and a Step' is set for release this December 2, marking the girl group's official debut. Back in June of this year, NiziU greeted fans with the release of their 1st pre-debut mini album, 'Make You Happy', kicking off their group promotions. Now, NiziU will be returning with a colorful, rainbow-themed new single, according to the girls' latest SNS updates below!

NiziU's debut single 'Step and a Step' will be available in various versions including first press limited editions A and B, a regular edition, as well as a series special fanclub editions. It's said that NiziU's debut title track, also called "Step and a Step", is composed and written by J.Y. Park.

Stay tuned for more details on NiziU's return!