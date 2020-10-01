Former Super Junior member Kangin spotted greeting fans briefly in an Instagram live

In the early morning hours of October 2, former Super Junior member Kangin held a surprise live broadcast via Instagram, greeting fans and followers for the first time in approximately a year.

During the short broadcast, Kangin simply stared into the camera without many words, sitting in a dark room. He then quickly said, "Hello. I decided to go live to say hello for the first time in a while. Hope you are all well. Good night."

Despite the short broadcast, Kangin showed a more personal side of him as he struggled with the live app, making confused expressions. Numerous fans from across the globe also tuned in to greet Kangin.

Meanwhile, Kangin officially announced his departure from Super Junior in July of last year. In his announcement, he apologized to the Super Junior members and thanked them, as well as his agency staff, for their respect.