Sulli's song "Goblin" trends one year since her passing

One year has passed since the world lost a beautiful and talented star. Many were shocked to hear the tragic news of Sulli's passing last year on October 14th.

Fans and acquaintances commemorated the late celebrity as they express their longing for Sulli. Additionally, many fans have taken to music streaming sites to revisit Sulli's solo song "Goblin," as well as the song dedicated to her.

On October 14, Sulli's "Goblin" trended number 1 on the Korean music streaming sites such as Melon. Sulli released this single a few months before the tragic event. She expressed her feelings through the song, as it leaves fans mourning even more as they relisten to it.

IU's song "Peach," which is written about Sulli, also trended at number 5 on Melon. IU was known to be a dear friend of Sulli as IU portrayed Sulli as a soft, beautiful peach.

As many fans commemorate the artist, they revisit these songs to relieve their sorrowful hearts as they dearly miss Sulli.