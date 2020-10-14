Swedish K-pop fans are complaining that the Swedish media only reports the negative aspects of K-pop all the time

As the influence of K-pop spreads across the globe, the severe scrutiny and heavy criticisms also increase over time.

Even before K-pop gained popularity all over the world, K-pop celebrities such as idol group members were subject to the close scrutiny of the public. However, this scrutiny and heavy criticism has just become globalized.

Recently, Swedish K-pop fans have been taking it to social media such as Twitter to complain and express their disappointment with the media that only reports the negative aspects of K-pop after Swedish broadcast station tv4's 'Efter Fem' reported about K-pop.

The Swedish netizens have stated, "Too bad that in Sweden and tv4 only address the negative side of Kpop...I think most people would agree that there are so many more positive sides of Kpop than there are negative..."





Synd att man i Sverige och @tv4 bara kan ta upp den negativa sidan av kpop... Tror att de allra flesta skulle hålla med om att det finns så oändligt många fler positiva sidor av kpop än det finns negativa...https://t.co/C7BpVw397G — Kpop Sweden 🇸🇪📌 (@SwedishKpopZone) October 14, 2020

Some even express their anger as they state that the K-pop segment only discussed negative incidents such as the suicides of Korean celebrities such as Jonghyun, Sulli, and Hara. It was reported that the segment even distorted the facts to say that such celebrities took their own life because their career as Kpop stars was going down and was almost over.

TW//självmord



DOM SNACKA OM KPOP PÅ TV4 O HADE FALSK INFORMATION TYP O DROG UPP IDOLS SOM BEGÅTT SJÄLVM*RD FRÅN INGENSTANS när dom borde veta att d är jättekänsligt — flora | wintober ♡ (@sprklekth) October 14, 2020

Swedish K-pop fans express their deep frustration and disgust with the media as it seems to only amplify the bad side of Kpop and even distort the news being spread.

Wtf..... hur lågt kan man gå... — ˗ˏˋ𝒜𝓂𝑖ᴮᴱ⁷ˎˊ˗ ia (@dddaengtae) October 14, 2020