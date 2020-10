ATEEZ fans should prepare their hearts for some scare as the boy group prepares a Halloween special performance.

On October 29 at midnight KST, ATEEZ announced they will be releasing a special 'THE BLACK CAT NERO' Halloween performance on October 31 at 12 AM.

They unveiled a chilling poster image for the event as the members look like zombies drenched in blood in the red poster. Make sure to mark your calendars and don't miss the special performance by the popular boy group!