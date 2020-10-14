Siwan reveals results for second COVID-19 test

Siwan has revealed the results for his second COVID-19 test.



On October 14, the former ZE:A member personally shared the results on Instagram, writing, "Of course, it's negative. Don't worry, and let's get through this!" In the video clip, he also asks a smart speaker, "When will COVID-19 end," and the AI replies, "I don't know when."



As previously reported, a tenant in Siwan's apartment building tested positive for COVID-19, and he underwent testing a second time. The ZE:A member previously underwent testing for the virus when a staff of his drama 'Run On' contracted COVID-19.



Stay tuned for updates on Siwan.



