Siwan and Shin Se Kyung test negative for COVID-19 after drama staff tests positive

Siwan and Shin Se Kyung tested negative for COVID-19.

One of the staff members of JTBC drama 'Run On' has tested positive for COVID-19. All the actors and the staff all got tested, and the actors including Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and Lee Bong Ryun, all tested negative. The staff are still awaiting results.

'Run On' has halted filming, because anyone who has been in the vicinity of a COVID-19 patient has to self-quarantine even if they tested negative. It is currently undecided when filming will resume.