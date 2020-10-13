Siwan to undergo second test for COVID-19

Siwan is set to undergo a second test for COVID-19.



On October 13, Siwan's label Plum Entertainment stated, "A tenant in the apartment building Siwan lives in tested positive for COVID-19, so he took a test as well. Though they didn't have close contact, he was still examined as a safety precaution."



The ZE:A member previously tested positive for the virus when a staff of his drama 'Run On' had COVID-19. The drama halted filming for testing the first time around, and there will possibly be changes to the filming schedule due to Siwan's second COVID-19 exam.



Siwan is currently taking a break at home until the test results are out.