Posted by germainej

Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post

Big Bang's T.O.P scared his fans with an Instagram post.

On October 13, T.O.P shared a video and a photo of a crashed car along with the message, "Look at this. This is my collection. This is my warehouse. Look at my art collection. This is my warehouse." The sign in the video clip features the title "Top collection," and he joked about the similarity to his name.

However, fans were shocked to see the photo of a crashed car as some assumed he had gotten into a terrible accident.

In other news, T.O.P previously shared he bought an $8 million painting. Take a look at T.O.P's post on Instagram below. 

🤗

KookieKat6 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Its not even his car. He doesn't even know how to drive because he doesn't have a drivers licence. He posted it because its trash, like trash on the floor & the trash/garbage info poster on the pole.

and again for millions of times : he didn't buy and he doesn't own that 8 million dollar painting. He only reposted the Video from another art instagram.

check your facts before writing articles

Msgulfkat7582,269 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He does love a good prank. Its pretty standard TOP Instagram content. 😁

