Big Bang's T.O.P scares fans with Instagram post

Big Bang's T.O.P scared his fans with an Instagram post.



On October 13, T.O.P shared a video and a photo of a crashed car along with the message, "Look at this. This is my collection. This is my warehouse. Look at my art collection. This is my warehouse." The sign in the video clip features the title "Top collection," and he joked about the similarity to his name.



However, fans were shocked to see the photo of a crashed car as some assumed he had gotten into a terrible accident.



In other news, T.O.P previously shared he bought an $8 million painting. Take a look at T.O.P's post on Instagram below.



