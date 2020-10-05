SF9's Rowoon will perform sitting down during the group's online concert '2020 NOOB CON'

On October 6, FNC Entertainment updated fans on SF9 member Rowoon's condition, after he announced a partial hiatus from promotions due to back and knee injuries in July of this year.

FNC Entertainment relayed via SF9's official fan cafe, "Rowoon is currently still focussing on his treatment, resting as much as possible except for a minimum of schedules. But, per the doctor's recommendation to refrain from excessive physical activities such as choreography until his complete recovery, Rowoon will be performing while sitting in a chair during SF9's upcoming 'NOOB CON' scheduled for October 10. We ask for fans' understanding as it is inevitable that we must deliver unfortunate news, and we will continue to do our best to ensure Rowoon's speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, SF9 celebrated their official 4th anniversary since debut on October 6, releasing a special single album 'Special History Book'. On October 10, the group will be holding their first ever online concert, '2020 NOOB CON' at 10:11 PM KST. Are you tuning in to SF9's concert?

