D-Crunch release pure white unit teaser photos + schedule for 8-member comeback

Boy group D-Crunch will be returning as 8-members this month, with the release of their new mini album '飛上 - Across The Universe'!

Previously, D-Crunch's label AI Grand Korea relayed unfortunate news that member Hyunwoo would be going on a temporary hiatus from promotions, due to a back injury. As a result, D-Crunch will be returning as 8-members for their comeback, which will consist of a more mature, upgraded sound and image.

To kickstart their comeback teasers, D-Crunch have released a new set of pure white, elegant unit concept photos, raising anticipation for the story behind '飛上 - Across The Universe'. According to D-Crunch's teaser release schedule below, more concept photos will be coming your way soon this week, followed by a tracklist, two mystery dates, MV teasers, and more.

Look out for D-Crunch's release of '飛上 - Across The Universe' this coming October 20 at 6 PM KST!



