SF9's Rowoon to take a hiatus due to back and knee pain

SF9's Rowoon is taking a hiatus due to back and knee pain.



On July 16, FNC Entertainment announced Rowoon will be taking a break from promotions, stating, "After visiting the hospital on the morning of the 16th, he was advised by the doctor to avoid intense movements, including choreography, and that if he uses his body too much, his physical condition will worsen."



The label further announced the upcoming concert 'NOOB CON' scheduled for August 8 will be postponed.



Stay tuned for updates on Rowoon and SF9.