76

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SF9's Rowoon to take a hiatus due to back and knee pain

AKP STAFF

SF9's Rowoon is taking a hiatus due to back and knee pain.

On July 16, FNC Entertainment announced Rowoon will be taking a break from promotions, stating, "After visiting the hospital on the morning of the 16th, he was advised by the doctor to avoid intense movements, including choreography, and that if he uses his body too much, his physical condition will worsen."

The label further announced the upcoming concert 'NOOB CON' scheduled for August 8 will be postponed. 

Stay tuned for updates on Rowoon and SF9. 

  1. SF9
  2. Rowoon
12 10,550 Share 87% Upvoted

13

brideofchani81 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Oh no! What happened to our prince? T_T Get well soon Rowoon. Get lots of rest. We are going to miss you but you'll be in our thoughts.

Now I feel bad for being so happy that their choreo is always so intricate. Maybe its a little too intricate...

Share

11

vavd1391972031,546 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

FNC Entertainment actually taking care of one of its idols?! Did they finally learn their lesson? Hope Rowoon gets better soon though. The band was on a great run.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND