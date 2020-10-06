Dawn shows off his moves in new 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' teaser clip

DAWN has dropped another hip performance teaser clip for his upcoming comeback title track, "DAWNDIDIDAWN"!

The teaser clip gives a preview of the upbeat, rhythmic instrumentals of "DAWNDIDIDAWN" as well as sneak peeks of DAWN's fiery freestyle moves. Meanwhile, the full release of DAWN's 1st mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' is just 3 more days away! The album contains a total of 5 new tracks including "DAWNDIDIDAWN" feat. Jessi, "Still" feat. Crush, and more, for all of which DAWN participated in composing and writing the lyrics.

Stay tuned for DAWN's return, coming up on October 9 at 6 PM KST!