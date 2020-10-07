3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Rookie girl group Weeekly is the next K-Pop artist to join Big Hit Entertainment-run fan community Weverse

Play M Entertainment's rookie girl group Weeekly will be joining Weverse soon!

On October 7, Play M Entertainment announced via Weeekly's official fan cafe that the group will be launching their very own global fan community via Weverse this October 12 at 12 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, originally launched as a fan community platform by Big Hit Entertainment to serve groups like BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER, Weverse is now a global K-Pop fan community app featuring artists like Seventeen, GFriend, NU'EST, ENHYPEN, CL, and P1Harmony

Stay tuned to find out which K-Pop artists will be heading over to Weverse next!

