Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, comedian Hong Hyun Hee, & dancer Aiki partner up for 'Cheer Up Girls' challenge song + MV to help impoverished girls

In light of International Day of Girls coming up on October 11, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, comedian Hong Hyun Hee, and dancer Aiki have partnered up for a special song and MV!

The "Cheer Up Girls" challenge is sponsored and run by international humanitarian organization 'Compassion Korea'. The project hopes to encourage and support young girls living in poverty. Officially kicking off in conjunction with the release of Sooyoung, Hong Hyun Hee, and Aiki's "Cheer Up Girls" MV, the "Cheer Up Girls" challenge invites SNS users to participate by uploading dance videos to the collaboration track "Cheer Up Girls". For each video posted via SNS, 'Compassion Korea' will donate 1,000 KRW (approximately $1) toward the construction and renovation of clean restroom facility for students living in an impoverished region of Chiang Mai, Thailand.

In addition, the "Cheer Up Girls" challenge and 'Compassion Korea' will also work closely with female care brand 'Liner Free' to supply girls in Chiang Mai with feminine care needs. Check out Sooyoung, Hong Hyun Hee, and Aiki's "Cheer Up Girls" challenge MV above!

