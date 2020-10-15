Pre-orders for Seventeen's special mini album '; [Semicolon]' surpass 1.1 million copies, hinting at the group's rise as 'Double Million Sellers' this year

According to Pledis Entertainment on October 16, pre-orders for Seventeen's upcoming special mini album '; [Semicolon]' have officially surpassed 1.1 million copies!

Earlier this year, the group's 7th mini album 'Heng:garae' became their first official 'Million-Seller' album, also surpassing 1 million pre-orders prior to its release. Now, pre-orders for Seventeen's '; [Semicolon]' have surpassed the pre-order record for 'Heng:garae' at 1.1 million, strongly hinting that the boy group will be earning the title of 'Double Million Sellers' by the end of 2020!

The boys will be returning as a full group next week on October 19 at 6 PM KST with their special mini album '; [Semicolon]' and their new title track, "HOME;RUN"!

