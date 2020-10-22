Park Bo Gum x Suzy x Gong Yoo x Choi Woo Sik's blockbuster film 'Wonderland' in talks to premiere worldwide on Netflix

Director Kim Tae Yong's upcoming blockbuster film 'Wonderland', starring a jaw-dropping cast lineup of Park Bo Gum, Suzy, Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo Sik, Jung Yoo Mi, and more, is in talks to premiere worldwide via Netflix.

On October 22, a representative of Netflix Korea revealed, "It's true that it is under discussion, but nothing is confirmed."

'Wonderland' previously garnered attention as it marked director Kim Tae Yong's first new project in 9 years, after the massive success of 'Late Autumn'. The director then again garnered attention by casting his wife Tang Wei as a female lead, followed by numerous other top stars.

The cast and crew recently wrapped up filming for the production in late September, and it is currently in its post-production stages.

Do you want to see 'Wonderland' on Netflix ASAP?