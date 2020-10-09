8

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

BTS, NCT, & Seventeen take up the top 3 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for October

AKP STAFF

BTS, NCT, and Seventeen have taken up the top 3 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for the month of October, based on big data analysis!

From September 9 through October 9, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 different K-Pop boy groups in areas including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Coming in at 1st place with an overwhelming 16,356,302 points once again this month was boy group BTS. Ever since the group's 1st digital single "Dynamite" historically ranked #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart back on September 1, the BTS boys have steadily remained the center of attention for various music and entertainment related platforms. 

Boy group NCT, currently gearing up for a comeback as NCT 2020 with a total of 23 members, came in 2nd place with 3,553,615 points. 3rd place went to Seventeen, also preparing for a comeback later this month with a special album, '; [Semicolon]'. The group earned a total of 2,210,646 brand points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: EXO, ASTRO, The Boyz, SHINee, Super Junior, Big Bang, and MONSTA X

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. Seventeen
3 1,427 Share 100% Upvoted

0

ratmonster4,745 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Wow congrats to NCT and Monsta X, they’re doing well. And BTS’s number is huge lol

Share

0

quark1239511,675 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

1. BTS 2. NCT 3. Seventeen 4. EXO 5. Astro 6. The Boyz 7. SHINee 8. Super Junior 9. Big Bang 10. Monsta X 11. Stray Kids 12. BtoB 13. Shinhwa 14. 2PM 15. NU'EST 16. VIXX 17. Winner 18. Pentagon 19. ONF 20. TXT 21. Infinite 22. Golden Child 23. SF9 24. Highlight 25. TVXQ! 26. Hotshot 27. Cravity 28. Verivery 29. 2AM 30. GOT7 31. Romeo 32. Teen Top 33. AB6IX 34. Block B 35. Oneus 36. Halo 37. Alphabat 38. VAV 39. Ateez 40. B1A4 41. B.A.P 42. Victon 43. DONGKIZ 44. Trei 45. JYJ 46. FT.Island 47. Boyfriend 48. CIX 49. Sechs Kies 50. MCND

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Cha Eun Woo, Sungjae, D.O., Jinyoung, IU, Suzy, Joy, Siwon, Taecyeon
10 of K-Pop's Best Idol Actors
4 hours ago   28   6,236
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
29 minutes ago   5   343

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND