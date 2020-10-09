BTS, NCT, & Seventeen take up the top 3 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for October

BTS, NCT, and Seventeen have taken up the top 3 spots in K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for the month of October, based on big data analysis!

From September 9 through October 9, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 different K-Pop boy groups in areas including participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. Coming in at 1st place with an overwhelming 16,356,302 points once again this month was boy group BTS. Ever since the group's 1st digital single "Dynamite" historically ranked #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart back on September 1, the BTS boys have steadily remained the center of attention for various music and entertainment related platforms.

Boy group NCT, currently gearing up for a comeback as NCT 2020 with a total of 23 members, came in 2nd place with 3,553,615 points. 3rd place went to Seventeen, also preparing for a comeback later this month with a special album, '; [Semicolon]'. The group earned a total of 2,210,646 brand points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: EXO, ASTRO, The Boyz, SHINee, Super Junior, Big Bang, and MONSTA X.