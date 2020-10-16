Male idols with the most contagious laughs

It’s no secret that idols have an amazing superpower of making fans smile. Whether it’s charming fans with their bright personalities or bringing laughter with their adorable clumsiness, idols always know how to make fans happy. Sometimes, an idol’s unique laugh is all it takes for fans to get rolling on the floor laughing. Check out these idols who have the most contagious laughs below.

BTS’ Jin

BTS’ Jin is famous for his “windshield wiper laugh.” Both fans and fellow BTS members agree that his laugh sounds like someone is wiping a window!

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung

ATEEZ's Wooyoung has one of the heartiest laughs. Just listening to him be happy will make you automatically smile.







EXO’s Kai

According to fans, Kai has two laughs: one high-pitched version and one low-pitched version. Regardless, when he starts laughing, he can't stop!

GOT7’s Youngjae

Fans are in love with Youngjae's contagious laugh. In fact, they've identified different things he does, including hitting nearby objects, falling on the floor, clapping like a seal, and jumping up and down.







NCT127’s Mark

Mark becomes even more adorable when he starts laughing uncontrollably. Listening to his laugh is guaranteed to have you laughing.

TXT’s Hueningkai

It's hard to miss Hueningkai's unique high-pitched laugh. He never holds back on his laughter when he gets excited!





Wonho

If you're having a bad day, all you need to do is listen to Wonho laugh. Fans believe his laughter is absolutely precious!





iKON’s Bobby

iKON's Bobby becomes a total softie when he starts laughing. Fans love everything from his unique laugh itself to his adorable facial expressions.







SHINee’s Minho

When Minho talks, his voice may be deep and manly, but his voice becomes super high-pitched as soon as he laughs. Minho's unexpected laugh is absolutely iconic.





NCT Dream’s Chenle

Chenle is well-known among fans for his high-pitched dolphin voice. His laughter will make you unconsciously start laughing as well!







ASTRO’s Moonbin

According to fans, when ASTRO's Moonbin laughs, the world becomes a better place. Moonbin's adorable laugh seems to be a fan favorite!





Super Junior’s Heechul



This list wouldn't be complete without Super Junior's Heechul. Heechul's unrestrained chaotic laugh has fans rolling on the floor in laughter!