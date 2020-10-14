5


MONSTA X reveal epic film for 'Fantasia X'

MONSTA X have revealed their epic film for 'Fantasia X'.

The dramatic film features MONSTA X under rain as they get involved in a mysterious scheme that unlocks a secret. The 'Fantasia X' film teases the Starship Entertainment group's upcoming third mini album 'Fatal Love', which is set to drop on November 2 KST.

Watch MONSTA X' 'Fantasia X' film above, and take a look at their comeback schedule here if you missed it.

