MONSTA X reveal epic film for 'Fantasia X'

MONSTA X have revealed their epic film for 'Fantasia X'.



The dramatic film features MONSTA X under rain as they get involved in a mysterious scheme that unlocks a secret. The 'Fantasia X' film teases the Starship Entertainment group's upcoming third mini album 'Fatal Love', which is set to drop on November 2 KST.



Watch MONSTA X' 'Fantasia X' film above, and take a look at their comeback schedule here if you missed it.



