NCT U win #1 + Performances from October 22nd 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week, B1A4 made a comeback with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", Seventeen returned with "Home;Run", AleXa made her comeback with "Revolution", Punch returned with "I Miss U", Yezi came back with "Mimew", and NCT U followed up with "From Home".



As for the winners, NCT U and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was NCT U who took the win with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)". Congratulations to NCT U!



Other performers included Pentagon, VERIVERY, Weeekly, CRAVITY, Golden Child, WEi, EVERGLOW, Song Ha Yea, DAY6, and Kim Jae Hwan.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: B1A4







==

COMEBACK: LOONA







==

COMEBACK: Seventeen







==

COMEBACK: AleXa







==

COMEBACK: Punch







==

COMEBACK: Yezi







===

COMEBACK: NCT U







==

Pentagon







==

VERIVERY







==

Weeekly







==

CRAVITY







==

Golden Child







==

WEi







==

EVERGLOW







==

Song Ha Yea







==

DAY6





==

Kim Jae Hwan





===