Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT U win #1 + Performances from October 22nd 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week, B1A4 made a comeback with "Like a Movie", LOONA came back with "Why Not?", Seventeen returned with "Home;Run", AleXa made her comeback with "Revolution", Punch returned with "I Miss U", Yezi came back with "Mimew", and NCT U followed up with "From Home".

As for the winners, NCT U and BLACKPINK were the nominees, but it was NCT U who took the win with "Make a Wish (Birthday Song)". Congratulations to NCT U!

Other performers included PentagonVERIVERYWeeeklyCRAVITYGolden ChildWEiEVERGLOW, Song Ha YeaDAY6, and Kim Jae Hwan.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: B1A4


==

COMEBACK: LOONA


==

COMEBACK: Seventeen


==

COMEBACK: AleXa


==

COMEBACK: Punch


==

COMEBACK: Yezi


===

COMEBACK: NCT U


==

Pentagon


==

VERIVERY


==

Weeekly


==

CRAVITY


==

Golden Child


==

WEi


WEi

EVERGLOW


==

Song Ha Yea


==
DAY6

==
Kim Jae Hwan

===

  1. NCT U
  2. M COUNTDOWN
2

princesspop508 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

Congratulations NCT U

1

kyliemooon26 pts 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

congrats nct u!

