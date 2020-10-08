Former After School member Lizzy under fire for allegedly suggesting Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME unit copied Orange Caramel

Former After School member Lizzy is under fire for allegedly suggesting Cosmic Girls' CHOCOME unit copied Orange Caramel.



On October 8, Lizzy posted the below Instagram story that's now been deleted. She shared screenshots from CHOCOME's music video along with the message, "I hope that Cosmic Girls will go beyond what Orange Caramel has! Hmph! Hwaiting! But there's some overlapping things with Orange Caramel, including the music video concept."



She continued, "'Aing', 'Abing Abing', 'Magic Girl', 'Catallena', Hmph hmph. Raina, Nana, and Lizzy are the best."



A fan of Cosmic Girls commented on the post, thanking Lizzy for her support, but other netizens pointed out Lizzy sounded like she was being sarcastic in her post. Netizens further alleged Lizzy was suggesting CHOCOME had copied Orange Caramel's concept.



What are your thoughts on the issue?



