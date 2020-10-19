Korean netizens have mixed opinions over IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won's "littering"

Korean netizens have been in discussion since a netizen posted a gif of the recent actions of IZ*ONE's Kang Hye Won.

In the gif that was posted, IZ*ONE is seen at a music show, and the members were each given a plastic bag with confetti. After the members were done using the confetti and were making their way off the stage, member Kang Hye Won threw her plastic bag on the floor of the stage.

Shortly after, member Jung Won Young is seen picking up after all the members and picking up the plastic bags.

After seeing this short clip, many Korean netizens have been in discussion about this matter. The netizen who made the post on asked the Nate pann online community to take a vote if Kang Hye Won is seen as rudely throwing away garbage in contrast to Jang Won Young being kind and picking them up.

The original poster asked fellow netizens to vote thumbs up if they think Kang Hye Won is being rude and vote thumbs down if they think it doesn't matter since the staff will clean it up.

So far, there have been close to 2,000 votes who agree that Kang Hye Won seems a bit rude (thumbs up) while only 177 Korean netizens think it doesn't matter (thumbs down). However, many Korean netizens are in fervent discussion on the matter as many netizens comment that the staff probably told the members to throw it on the floor.

Netizens' Commented:

"I mean, it does seem like she just threw it on the floor and doesn't care."

"I don't think the staff gave her those plastic bags to throw them on the floor."



"The staffs' job is to clean up the stage after the idol members. So it doesn't matter."



"I work at a broadcast station, and the staff cleans up the stage after each idol, so there are a lot of idols who leave garbage on the stage. It's normal."



"From what I know, Kang Hye Won is nice and works at a shelter for dogs. So whatever. I don't think she was rude."



"Well, this isn't a problem, but it does show a person's character. From the looks of it seems like Won Young is a good person."











