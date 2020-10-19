4

Posted by haydn-an

Is Rain having another child? Rain announces he has a special announcement for everyone tomorrow

Singer and actor Rain made a post on his social media, making fans anticipate as he has a special announcement in store.

On October 19, Rain posted a photo on his Instagram with a black background. The photo had the phrase "I will deliver a small news tomorrow at 12 PM. Da-dum." The post also includes the captions of three fire emoticons.



🔥🔥🔥

When netizens saw this post, many have curiously commented, "What is the small news?", "What if it's big news?" and  "I'm excited."

Other netizens took a guess of the news, commenting, "Is it news of another child?", "Are you releasing an album?", and "Is a third child on the way?"

Meanwhile, Rain married actress Kim Tae Hee back in 2017 and has two daughters with the actress.

