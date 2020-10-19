Is Rain having another child? Rain announces he has a special announcement for everyone tomorrow

Singer and actor Rain made a post on his social media, making fans anticipate as he has a special announcement in store.



On October 19, Rain posted a photo on his Instagram with a black background. The photo had the phrase "I will deliver a small news tomorrow at 12 PM. Da-dum." The post also includes the captions of three fire emoticons.







When netizens saw this post, many have curiously commented, "What is the small news?", "What if it's big news?" and "I'm excited."

Other netizens took a guess of the news, commenting, "Is it news of another child?", "Are you releasing an album?", and "Is a third child on the way?"



Meanwhile, Rain married actress Kim Tae Hee back in 2017 and has two daughters with the actress.

