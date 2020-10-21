JYP Entertainment reveals the story from GOT7 Youngjae's perspective after looking into the idol's school bullying allegations

On October 21, JYP Entertainment spoke up to address recent school bullying allegations directed toward GOT7's Youngjae.

Back on October 20, a netizen claiming to be a former classmate of Youngjae's accused him of engaging in bullying, such as hitting and stealing possessions. Now, JYP Entertainment has stepped up to reveal Youngjae's side of the story.

The label began, "We have discussed this matter with our artist Youngjae, and we heard from him that there was one account of conflict between classmates which went as far as a physical collision, and afterward, they were unable to make up from the incident; however, all of the netizen's other accusations are not true."

The label continued, "The netizen claimed that they contacted JYP Entertainment regarding the allegations via email, but we have not received any emails from this individual thus far. We then attempted to contact the individual from our part in order to look into the truth, but we have not received any response so far."

JYPE will continue to look into the matter in order to take any necessary measures of response. Stay tuned for updates.