Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

JYP Entertainment reveals the story from GOT7 Youngjae's perspective after looking into the idol's school bullying allegations

On October 21, JYP Entertainment spoke up to address recent school bullying allegations directed toward GOT7's Youngjae

Back on October 20, a netizen claiming to be a former classmate of Youngjae's accused him of engaging in bullying, such as hitting and stealing possessions. Now, JYP Entertainment has stepped up to reveal Youngjae's side of the story.

The label began, "We have discussed this matter with our artist Youngjae, and we heard from him that there was one account of conflict between classmates which went as far as a physical collision, and afterward, they were unable to make up from the incident; however, all of the netizen's other accusations are not true."

The label continued, "The netizen claimed that they contacted JYP Entertainment regarding the allegations via email, but we have not received any emails from this individual thus far. We then attempted to contact the individual from our part in order to look into the truth, but we have not received any response so far." 

JYPE will continue to look into the matter in order to take any necessary measures of response. Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. GOT7
  2. Youngjae (GOT7)
KimS104 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

I would like to say that claims of False Bullying are real my brother is a quiet giant that wouldn’t hurt a fly but was falsely accused of bullying and getting physical with the person in school but the witnesses and the other guy that was also falsely accused were proven victims of the guy claiming to have been getting bullied because he was the one bothering people, so I say hold on to your opinions until you hear both sides. I myself was also falsely accused and confronted but when I told her I didn’t do anything and showed what she claimed I did, she walked away.

iamme20 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

I hope Jyp ent. would sue that person. Its been years since he debuted, why spill it now? Its been years since he went to high school, he is now 24!! For what? money? Jealousy?

