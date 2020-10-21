BLACK sit down for a very cute and fun interview with Jimmy Kimmel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

BLACKPINK officially made their first ever guest appearance on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on October 20!

On this day, the girls had a chance to sit down for a video chat interview with the host, Jimmy Kimmel! The host gave the members some good laughs by revealing that he'd learned one Korean phrase to be able to communicate with them, and then went on to repeat the same phrase at random times throughout the interview!

In addition, BLACKPINK talked about their trainee days, their fandom name, performing at Coachella, and much more, having a good time during the casual chat.

Make sure to also stay tuned for a recap of BLACKPINK's exclusive "Lovesick Girls" performance from their 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' appearance, available soon!