GOT7's Youngjae wrapped up in school bullying allegations

Back on October 20, GOT7's Youngjae became wrapped up in school bullying allegations after an anonymous netizen raised the issue through an online community post.

The anonymous netizen 'A' claimed that they were classmates with Youngjae at Mokpo Technical High School, and that they had hearing and learning disabilities. 'A' then accused Youngjae of acts of bullying such unreasonable hitting, stealing of possessions, etc.

In response to the allegations, JYP Entertainment has spoken up with a curt comment, "We are currently looking into the situation and will release an official statement once facts have been confirmed." Stay tuned for updates.

