Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

GOT7's Youngjae wrapped up in school bullying allegations

Back on October 20, GOT7's Youngjae became wrapped up in school bullying allegations after an anonymous netizen raised the issue through an online community post. 

The anonymous netizen 'A' claimed that they were classmates with Youngjae at Mokpo Technical High School, and that they had hearing and learning disabilities. 'A' then accused Youngjae of acts of bullying such unreasonable hitting, stealing of possessions, etc. 

In response to the allegations, JYP Entertainment has spoken up with a curt comment, "We are currently looking into the situation and will release an official statement once facts have been confirmed." Stay tuned for updates. 

Christina_Jones66 pts 54 minutes ago 3
54 minutes ago

This is my problem it has been years since he was in high school & it's been years since GOT7 debuted so why would have waited till now to say something about what happened years ago unless it is one a lie or two you trying to make him look horrible as a person.

3 more replies

quark1239511,985 pts 56 minutes ago 3
56 minutes ago

Super weird how this stuff always seems to come up close to comebacks years and years after they debuted. 🤔

3 more replies

