Swings confirms he's broken up with model/actress Lim Bo Ra

On October 21, rapper Swings confirmed via an Instagram story post that he has broken up with model/actress Lim Bo Ra.

Swings stated, "There has been talk about me and Lim Bo Ra's breakup for nearly half a year. I did not want to bring the topic up so I remained silent, but it's true that after seeing each other, we decided that it was not a lasting relationship and so I am confirming it today. It's true that Lim Bo Ra and I are broken up. We are continuing to cheer on each other's futures."

Swings and Lim Bo Ra went public with their relationship back in 2017. Then, earlier this June, netizens noticed the two stars deleting past photos of them together on SNS, unfollowing each other on SNS, etc. Neither side has spoken up to address the matter until today.

Meanwhile, Swings is currently appearing as a contestant on Mnet's 'Show Me The Money 9'.



