Jung So Min & Kim Ji Suk cast in upcoming JTBC drama 'Monthly House'

Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk have been cast in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Monthly House'.



According to reports, 'Monthly House' is a romance revolving around a man who buys houses and a woman who lives in them, and it asks the question, "What does your house mean to you?" Jung So Min will be playing lifestyle magazine editor Na Young Won, while Kim Ji Suk is taking on the role of magazine CEO Yoo Ja Sung.



Na Young Won and Yoo Ja Sung live completely different lifestyles. The 'Monthly House' editor lives paycheck to paycheck and struggles with monthly rent, and the CEO thinks of houses as real estate investments.



'Monthly House' is scheduled to premiere in 2021.