Actor Ji Soo in talks to sign with KeyEast

Actor Ji Soo is in talks to sign with KeyEast.

On October 6, reports revealed Ji Soo might be signing with KeyEast after the end of the MBC drama 'When I Was the Most Beautiful'. The label then clarified, "Our discussions about whether to sign an exclusive contract with Ji Soo are going positively." 

KeyEast is home to Kim Dong WookKim Ui SungPark Ha SunSon Hyun JooJoo Ji HoonGo Ah SungKang Ha Na, and Bora.

Stay tuned for updates on Ji Soo. 

Ji Soo

