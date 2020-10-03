4

Ha Sung Woon to coach contestants on 'Trot National Championship'?

Ha Sung Woon is reportedly acting as a coach for contestants on KBS' 'Trot National Championship'.

According to reports on October 3, the former Wanna One star received an offer to coach for the upcoming series, and his label confirmed, "It's true he received an offer, but we're currently discussing it."

'Trot National Championship' is a large-scale project by KBS to find the next new face in trot to become a global K-trot representative. Singers from all provinces will represent their region and compete for the title of winner. Yoon Do Hyun will be hosting the show, while veteran stars like Go Doo ShimJoo Hyun MiNam Jin, and Sul Woon Do will act as directors. 

If Ha Sung Woon joins as a coach, he'll be working alongside Kim So Hee and Na Tae Joo.

'Trot National Championship' is expected to premiere in November. 

