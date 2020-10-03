5

CL takes you behind the scenes of 'Post Up' MV

CL has revealed the behind-the-scenes of her "Post Up" music video.

The former 2NE1 member released her new track "Post Up" last month, and fans now get a look at the making of the official MV. In the behind-the-scenes video, CL apologizes to fans for the long wait and adds that she'll keep on working to put out music. She also introduces the brand new filming crew she's working with for the first time as well as the choreographer, who she says didn't let her rest one second.

Watch the making of CL's "Post Up" MV above to see what happened on set, and check out the MV here if you missed it.

