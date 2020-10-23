Former SM Ent. trainee Mone Fukuhara clarifies post alleging Red Velvet's Irene bullied her

Former SM Entertainment trainee Mone Fukuhara has clarified her post alleging Red Velvet's Irene bullied her in the past.



As previously reported, netizens have been discussing a former post by Mone Fukuhara amid the controversy surrounding Irene's admitted behavior towards a fashion editor. The former trainee wrote, "I still remember when I was a trainee and Joohyun unni bullied me, Seulgi unni helped me," referring to Irene's birth name and her fellow Red Velvet member Seulgi.



She's now spoken up to clarify her post about Irene. Mone Fukuhara explained, "I'm writing this because I think there's been a little misunderstanding. When I said that she bullied me, I didn't mean that she did it constantly. I just meant that she scolded me when there was something I did that she didn't like from time to time."



As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". Irene then personally admitted she was the idol in the post and apologized. Since then, there have been both good and bad reports of experiences with the Red Velvet member.



What are your thoughts on Mone Fukuhara's clarification?