Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 18 to October 24

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 18 to October 24 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 43,813,984 Points

2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 39,024,262 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 34,955,232 Points

4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 27,222,075 Points

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 25,678,543 Points

6. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 22,505,691 Points

7. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 21,294,804 Points

8. Crush with Taeyeon - "Let Me Go" - 19,746,943 Points

9. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,720,142 Points

10. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 19,005,340 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'

2. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

3. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1'

4. LOONA - '[12_00]'



5. Kim Ho Jung - 'We Are Family'



6. B1A4 - 'Origine'



7. PENTAGON - 'WE_TH'



8. ONEUS - 'LIVED'



9. Stray Kids - 'IN生'



10. UP10TION - 'Light Up'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"



4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

6. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"





Source: Gaon

