7

0

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 18 to October 24

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 18 to October 24 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Refund Sisters - "DON'T TOUCH ME" - 43,813,984 Points

2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 39,024,262 Points

3. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 34,955,232 Points

4. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 27,222,075 Points

5. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 25,678,543 Points

6. BTS, Jawsh685, Jason Derulo - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 22,505,691 Points

7. J.Y. Park with Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 21,294,804 Points

8. Crush with Taeyeon - "Let Me Go" - 19,746,943 Points

9. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 19,720,142 Points

10. Jessi - "NUNU NANA" - 19,005,340 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Seventeen - '; [Semicolon]'

2. BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM'

3. NCT - 'NCT RESONANCE Pt. 1'

4. LOONA - '[12_00]'

5. Kim Ho Jung - 'We Are Family'

6. B1A4 - 'Origine'

7. PENTAGON - 'WE_TH'

8. ONEUS - 'LIVED'

9. Stray Kids - 'IN生'

10. UP10TION - 'Light Up'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy"

3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"


4. Soon Soon Hee - "Seomyun"

5. Vibe - "Fall In Fall"

6. Lim Chang Jung - "Bye"

7. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

9. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"


Source: Gaon

  1. B1A4
  2. Sandeul
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. BTS
  5. Crush
  6. Lee Hyori
  7. Taeyeon
  8. J.Y. Park
  9. Lim Chang Jung
  10. LOONA
  11. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  12. Hwa Sa
  13. NCT
  14. ONEUS
  15. Pentagon
  16. Seventeen
  17. Standing Egg
  18. Stray Kids
  19. Sunmi
  20. Uhm Jung Hwa
  21. UP10TION
  22. GAON
  23. KIM HO JUNG
  24. JAWSH685
  25. JASON DERULO
1 1,590 Share 100% Upvoted

1

Eunbean1,421 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Okay. "Dynamite", "Slightly Tipsy" and "When We Disco" are rocking top 10 for so much time already. increadible songs indeed. I wasn't expecting "Maria" to drop out of top 10 so soon, considering the quality

Share
Seolhyun, Jennie, Irene
The Curious Case of Seolhyun and Jennie
6 days ago   75   120,158

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND