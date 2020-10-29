An alleged friend of Chanyeol is under heat for posting a questionable post about the idol member

Recently the global online community has been in an uproar as an individual allegedly being Chanyeol's friend left a questionable post on her social media.

On October 29th, there have been many social media posts, as many netizens have become confused about an individual. This individual posted on her Instagram a long message directed to Chanyeol criticizing him for his bad personality.

She posted, "You were a friend who was greedy but also filled with ambition. We came to know each other through Baek H. and I thought you were a better person than I expected. But then I thought it would be best if I remained just friends with you when I heard the rumors about you and heard the way you talked. I think my gut feelings and thoughts were not wrong. The current situation is your karma. When was it? I told you you should be careful how you talk because the way you talked sometimes made me frown automatically. You probably don't know what you said to me back then, but I remember clearly. You said that the people who like you will like you no matter how you are either way. I realized you don't have even the minimum respect towards the people who like you, support you, and trust you. You talk about music but you only hand-sync (similar to lip-sync). You should admit you have no talent in music. You should also be aware that the people actually talented in music laugh at you when they see you. You would always say you'd kill anyone who hinders your music career. You probably never imagined my friend recorded you. You probably are so antsy you almost s**t your pants. You should self-reflect before blaming others and apologize to your friends for once. Do you think I would shield and protect you if you called me to tell me this and that? You know my personality. You should've been prepared to hear nothing good from me. You only try to shut people's mouths first. You're not there yet. C.Yeol, please wake up. Baek H. doesn't even live like you..."

The individual did not mention the idol's full name, but many netizens were able to deduce she was talking about Chanyeol from the phrases she was using.

Since then, some fans have been visiting her social media to leave many malicious comments. She had left the comments deactivated on the post with the long excerpt, but fans have been leaving malicious comments on her other posts.

According to reports, this individual is allegedly not the ex-girlfriend who made the original post but a mutual friend of both Chanyeol and Chanyeol's alleged ex-girlfriend.

This incident became kindled when an anonymous person posted on an online community claiming to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend. She alleged that Chanyeol had been cheating on her for the three years they were dating and claimed that Chanyeol had committed various wrongdoings.

Since the whole controversy surfaced, SM Entertainment stated they have no official statements to make pertaining to the post.