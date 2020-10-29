Former T-ara member Soyeon reveals her reasons for dropping out of the show 'Miss Back'

Previously, an official from the MBN show 'Miss Back' confirmed former T-ara member Soyeon's departure from the show.

The show's official stated that the reason for Soyeon's departure will be revealed in the next episode of 'Miss Back.' The new episode aired on October 29th KST, in which Soyeon personally shared her reasons for leaving the show.

'Miss Back' began the episode with all the members preparing for the competition as they began practicing. Seven girls had to compete to take ownership of the first song, "Invisible girl."



By the end of the show, Soyeon appeared in an interview to share with fans and viewers the true reasons she is departing from the show. She stated, "I discussed with the production team and with my agency for a long time and decided to depart from the show. It was fun and nice to see the girls I haven't seen for a long time."





Soyeon stated that she went through difficulties of her own but felt that her pains were incomparable to the other members'. Therefore, she didn't want to take away their chance as they were younger than her and went through unimaginable difficulties. She stated, "Of course, I went through difficulties and was hurt while being active as well. However, I found out that the younger girls went through pain and sorrows that I could never have imagined. So I don't want to compete with them and take away the song that can change their lives. I hope you can support and cheer on the seven girls."

Soyeon decided to leave the show so that she can give the other girls more chances. Many netizens praised Soyeon for her kindness as she was able to think of others before thinking about herself. Hopefully, fans will be able to see Soyeon in other opportunities that come her way.





