BTS members sit down and react to fan covers of "Dynamite" and other BTS hits

On October 29, the popular boy group BTS appeared on a new episode of 'You Sang My Song' from Glamour and sat down to watch their fan covers.

BTS watched various fans cover their songs, such as "Dynamite," "Idol," "Boy With Luv," and "Fake Love." The boys were able to watch a select number of covers that have been uploaded on YouTube by fans. Then the fans were able to hear how impressed BTS was with their covers.

As the members heard each cover, they did not shy away from leaving compliments to their fans. They were very impressed with each cover and stated how amazed they were with how the fans changed their songs.

The members seemed to be mesmerized by the videos and enjoyed each of the newly remixed songs.

The fans were ecstatic and couldn't believe that their beloved Kpop group heard their covers and even praised them.

You can watch the covers of the various BTS songs below: