EXO member Chen has revealed the album cover art for his digital single 'Hello'.

On October 8 KST, the member of the popular boy group unveiled a tranquil art cover for his upcoming digital single. The cover art is drawn in a watercolor painting style depicting the twilight sky in pastel colors.

Chen's digital single will be released on October 15. Don't miss out on the release of the single and stay tuned for more updates!