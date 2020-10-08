16

5

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT unveil cute pixel-art tracklist image for their upcoming third mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'

AKP STAFF

Get ready to jump into the digital world of TXT as the boy group releases their third mini-album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'.

TXT is almost done getting ready for their comeback as they release the tracklist for their album. On October 9 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled the tracks included in their upcoming album.

The tracklist is shown in a cute pixel-art design as the animated character representing each member is shown on the poster.

TXT will return with 'Minisode1: Blue Hour' on October 26.

  1. TXT
5 1,047 Share 76% Upvoted

2

starsforyeo15 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is so adorable :")

Share

1

jawbreak2234 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND