EVERGLOW covers 25 different songs, including "Solo", "Coming of Age Ceremony", "Naughty", "Boy In Luv", "To My Boyfriend", and "Pretty Girl"

EVERGLOW released a special gift for their fans!

At the end of the Chuseok holiday, EVERGLOW gave energy to the fans who had to go back to work and school tomorrow by posting 6 videos of each member doing a cover dance relay. E:U covered Jessi's "SSENUNNI", KARA's "Pretty Girl", HyunA's "Roll Deep", and IU's "Marshmallow". Shihyeon covered Fin.K.L's "To My Boyfriend", S.E.S's "I'm Your Girl", Baby VOX's "Get Up", and Chakra's "Han". Mia covered 4 BTS songs - "Boy In Luv", "Go Go", "MIC Drop", and "On". Onda covered Zico's "Summer Hate", Hyoyeon's "Dessert", Hwa Sa's "Maria", Jessi's "NUNU NANA", and Irene&Seulgi's "Naughty". Aisha covered Park Ji Yoon's "Coming of Age Ceremony", Son Dam Bi's "Queen", Ivy's "A-Ha", and Uhm Jung Hwa's "Poison". Finally, Yiren covered Girl's Day's "Something", KARA's "Honey", Jennie's "Solo", and Girls' Generation's "Oh!".

Check them all out below.