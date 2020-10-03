Dara brings us around Philippines market in Korea

On October 3, former 2NE1 member Dara uploaded a vlog on her personal YouTube channel, bringing us around a Philippines market in Korea.

In this vlog, Dara walks down memory lane while looking around this unique Philippines market situated in Daehagno, a district in Seoul, South Korea. She introduces us to Filipino snacks and condiments she enjoy personally while also sharing stories about her popularity back in the Philippines. At the market, she was quickly recognized by the store owner, inviting many people to ask for a photo with her.

Watch this interesting vlog above!