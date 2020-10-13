2

Upcoming new girl group STAYC produced by Black Eyed Pilseung introduces members J & Seeun in elegant prologue films

High Up Entertainment's upcoming new girl group STAYC, produced by Black Eyed Pilseung, would like to introduce you to today's members J and Seeun!

Known only as one of three mystery members until today, J was born on December 9, 2004. Despite her young age, J shows off an elegant mood and aura in a lovely bob hair cut, matching her pure visuals perfectly. The next member Seeun, formerly known by fans as a Play M Entertainment trainee, was born on June 14, 2003. Seeun also demonstrates a calm and elegant mood with a long, wavy hairstyle, matched with a luxurious white dress. 

Meanwhile, High Up Entertainment's new 6-member girl group STAYC is expected to debut next month in November!

