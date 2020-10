DKB has announced that they will make a comeback soon.

Brave Entertainment's boy group DKB has revealed a dark new image to announce their October comeback. DKB last promoted earlier this summer with their 2nd mini album 'Love,' featuring the title song "Still". This time, the image seems to signal a darker vibe, with the members hidden in a silhouette.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the comeback! DKB's new release has been set for October 26 KST.