11

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jooheon's new mixtape tops various countries' music charts

AKP STAFF

Jooheon has topped various album charts with his new mixtape.

His 4th mixtape 'PSYCHE' was #1 on the iTunes K-Pop Album Chart in USA, Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Poland, Chile, and Denmark, and in the top 10 in 30 different countries. He also ranked #1 on the Top Album Chart in Chile, Romania, India, and Finland, and within the top 10 in 15 countries. He also ranked #2 in the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Congratulations to Jooheon.

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Jooheon
0 466 Share 92% Upvoted
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
1 day ago   126   37,854

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND