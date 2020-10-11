Jooheon's new mixtape tops various countries' music charts

Jooheon has topped various album charts with his new mixtape.

His 4th mixtape 'PSYCHE' was #1 on the iTunes K-Pop Album Chart in USA, Australia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Brazil, Sweden, Poland, Chile, and Denmark, and in the top 10 in 30 different countries. He also ranked #1 on the Top Album Chart in Chile, Romania, India, and Finland, and within the top 10 in 15 countries. He also ranked #2 in the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Congratulations to Jooheon.