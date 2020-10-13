Dawn reveals HyunA comes along with him for his schedule?

Dawn revealed HyunA came along with him for a promotional schedule.



On the October 13th broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked Dawn, "It doesn't seem like you came alone," and he responded, "I came with my girlfriend HyunA." When asked if HyunA usually comes along with him, Dawn explained, "She doesn't, but she suddenly got into the car this morning. It turned out Choi Hwa Jung gave her a gift last time, so she came to give you a gift in return."



Choi Hwa Jung mentioned, "Don't you feel too nervous when your girlfriend says she's listening to the show," and he responded, "No. It's okay because she usually watches my appearances and looks after me."



Fellow radio guest Ailee then joked, "I thought you two came as guests, and I showed up on the wrong day."



In other news, Ailee recently returned with "When We Were in Love", and Dawn came back with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.



